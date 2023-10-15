EMPLOYMENT (15-10-2023)

Urgent Required
Looking for a female beautician for a salon in Rehari. Building name- Parshotam Building.
Contact number- 9086607543
FEMALE STAFF REQUIRED
Female staff required for a beauty salon in the main Kunjwani area of Jammu. Interested candidates may apply with their cv at shreemakeover2610@gmail.com or call @ 7006487794 / 7006466844. (Salary Negotiable).
Teachers Required
for Maa Saraswati Vidyalaya
For more info
contact: 6005846980
Required
Sales Executive:1
Mechanic:1
For E-Scooties and E-Rikshaws showroom at Shastri Nagar. Candidate should possess communication skills and should be well versed with computer.
Salary negotiable
M.No. 9906843040
Email id: sksit61@gmail.com
REQUIRED DRIVER
for Domestic Purpose
Salary : Negotiable
Timing: 10.00 – 7 AM
9103724437
URGENT REQUIREMENT
VACANCY FOR JAMMU
INSTASSURE PVT. LTD. CO.
1. Relationship Manager – 12 Post/ Female.
2. Tele Executive – 10 Post/ Female.
3. Survey Executive – 10 Post M/F (Data Collection)
Qualification – 10th, 12th, Graduation
Salary – 9K to 12K + Incentives Upto 50K
(Fresher’s Can Also Apply)
Walk in Interview – Mon, Tues, Wed (12 Noon to 4 PM)
Jammu Address – 496 A, First Floor, Near Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Cont.: 6006674743, 7889792360, 7006894415
Required
MARKETING EXECUTIVE
IN HEALTH CARE
HEAL THE WORLD
OFFER FREE TRAINING.
EXCELLENT PROSPECTS
STUDENTS, HOUSEWIVES, RETIRED PERSON ALSO WELCOME
CHANGE YOUR LIFE
WHATSAPP YOUR DETAILS
9419183258
Required
Experienced Accountant Assistance (Male) and Field Assistant (Male)
Contact Immediately
with Bio Data
Contact No.: 9419195855
Required
Salesman/sales girl for our kitchenware showroom M/s Sat Pal Vinod Gupta near Chhotu General Store Trikuta Nagar Jammu.
Salary negotiable
Contact: 9419191083,
7006639221
REQUIRED SALES PERSON MALE/FEMALE
Required sales person male/ female having knowledge of computer, tally or busy software perferred.
Contact: 9906382630, 9419186215
Mail biodata to :
dvija111puri@gmail.com
Required: Candidates for Global Clients
Customer success experience preferred
-Freshers are also encouraged
to apply
-Excellent English Fluency
-Hours: Night shift
Salary: 3.5 to 5.5 lakhs p.a. + Incentives
Send resumes at info@kluvor.co
Wanted Female TELE caller FOR OFFICE
ONE Male staff
for office
Salary negotiabLe. Address:
Near SURYA CHOWK sec-5 Channi Himmat Jammu
Contact 9896094666
REQUIRED for
Puran Giri Food Products Pvt. Ltd.
SALESMAN
With Sales & Marketing experience
Knowledge of Computers
Qualification: 12th Pass/Graduate
Meeting Time: 16th October, 2023
11.00 – 4:00 PM
Call: 7889475355, 7006534207
Location:
Plot No. 6C, Phase II, Opposite SICOP
Office, Gangyal, Jammu.
REQUIRED
1. Maths / Sci Faculty (03)
2. Sst / Eng Faculty (04)
3. Office Coordinator (02)
BENCHMARK CLASSES
Ratnuchak & Trikuta Ngr
7006314495 , 7006465983
Required Lady for Home Expert in Kitchen and Homely Affairs
Address :
97 Gurha Bakshi Nagar
Jammu
Mob :- 9419300381
9419186549
Required
Candidates (M/F)
as an accountant trainee
Min Qualification – 12th Pass
in Commerce/Arts
Stipend/Salary during Training period is
negotiable
Contact :
60065-03078
Address : Gandhi Nagar/Nanak Nagar
Jammu
Required
Required Salesman –
Salary 12000 – 15000
Helper- 10000-12000+ Incentives
Sunday Extra
At
STEPS FOOTWEAR
Opposite Apsra Theatre
Gandhi Nagar
9419183679
Vacancy for Pharmacy Principal
SVS Paramedical College, Sunderbani, J&K
Applications are invited for the post of Principal with minimum 15 Years’ experience from any PCI approved Institution and Ph.D. degree is compulsory.
Resume may send to
pharmacycollegesvs@gmail.com
Required
SALES BOYS
HELPERS
DRIVERS FOR LIGHT LOAD CARRIERS
FOR WHOLESALE OUTLETS,AT BIKRAM CHOWK & R.S.PURA, JAMMU
WORKING HRS: 12HRS TO 15HRS
UNEXPERINCED CAN ALSO APPLY
SALARY+INCENTIVES:
RS 20000 TO 30000 (PER MONTH)
MOB & WHATSAPP 9596519319
9419181136
Urgent Job Opening
Require Sales and Marketing executives for Wholesale Dealing in all districts of J&K for:
1. Grocery & Food Products 2. Cosmetics & Home Care Products
Min. 3+ Years of experience of Wholesale Market
Salary + Incentives as per Industry Standards
(Sunday Open) Shiv Shakti Traders
8527992181,9622044437
Email – info.sstradersindia@gmail.com