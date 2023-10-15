EMPLOYMENT (15-10-2023)

Urgent Required

Looking for a female beautician for a salon in Rehari. Building name- Parshotam Building.

Contact number- 9086607543

FEMALE STAFF REQUIRED

Female staff required for a beauty salon in the main Kunjwani area of Jammu. Interested candidates may apply with their cv at shreemakeover2610@gmail.com or call @ 7006487794 / 7006466844. (Salary Negotiable).

Teachers Required

for Maa Saraswati Vidyalaya

For more info

contact: 6005846980

Required

Sales Executive:1

Mechanic:1

For E-Scooties and E-Rikshaws showroom at Shastri Nagar. Candidate should possess communication skills and should be well versed with computer.

Salary negotiable

M.No. 9906843040

Email id: sksit61@gmail.com

REQUIRED DRIVER

for Domestic Purpose

Salary : Negotiable

Timing: 10.00 – 7 AM

9103724437

URGENT REQUIREMENT

VACANCY FOR JAMMU

INSTASSURE PVT. LTD. CO.

1. Relationship Manager – 12 Post/ Female.

2. Tele Executive – 10 Post/ Female.

3. Survey Executive – 10 Post M/F (Data Collection)

Qualification – 10th, 12th, Graduation

Salary – 9K to 12K + Incentives Upto 50K

(Fresher’s Can Also Apply)

Walk in Interview – Mon, Tues, Wed (12 Noon to 4 PM)

Jammu Address – 496 A, First Floor, Near Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Cont.: 6006674743, 7889792360, 7006894415

Required

MARKETING EXECUTIVE

IN HEALTH CARE

HEAL THE WORLD

OFFER FREE TRAINING.

EXCELLENT PROSPECTS

STUDENTS, HOUSEWIVES, RETIRED PERSON ALSO WELCOME

CHANGE YOUR LIFE

WHATSAPP YOUR DETAILS

9419183258

Required

Experienced Accountant Assistance (Male) and Field Assistant (Male)

Contact Immediately

with Bio Data

Contact No.: 9419195855

Required

Salesman/sales girl for our kitchenware showroom M/s Sat Pal Vinod Gupta near Chhotu General Store Trikuta Nagar Jammu.

Salary negotiable

Contact: 9419191083,

7006639221

REQUIRED SALES PERSON MALE/FEMALE

Required sales person male/ female having knowledge of computer, tally or busy software perferred.

Contact: 9906382630, 9419186215

Mail biodata to :

dvija111puri@gmail.com

Required: Candidates for Global Clients

Customer success experience preferred

-Freshers are also encouraged

to apply

-Excellent English Fluency

-Hours: Night shift

Salary: 3.5 to 5.5 lakhs p.a. + Incentives

Send resumes at info@kluvor.co

Wanted Female TELE caller FOR OFFICE

ONE Male staff

for office

Salary negotiabLe. Address:

Near SURYA CHOWK sec-5 Channi Himmat Jammu

Contact 9896094666

REQUIRED for

Puran Giri Food Products Pvt. Ltd.

SALESMAN

With Sales & Marketing experience

Knowledge of Computers

Qualification: 12th Pass/Graduate

Meeting Time: 16th October, 2023

11.00 – 4:00 PM

Call: 7889475355, 7006534207

Location:

Plot No. 6C, Phase II, Opposite SICOP

Office, Gangyal, Jammu.

REQUIRED

1. Maths / Sci Faculty (03)

2. Sst / Eng Faculty (04)

3. Office Coordinator (02)

BENCHMARK CLASSES

Ratnuchak & Trikuta Ngr

7006314495 , 7006465983

Required Lady for Home Expert in Kitchen and Homely Affairs

Address :

97 Gurha Bakshi Nagar

Jammu

Mob :- 9419300381

9419186549

Required

Candidates (M/F)

as an accountant trainee

Min Qualification – 12th Pass

in Commerce/Arts

Stipend/Salary during Training period is

negotiable

Contact :

60065-03078

Address : Gandhi Nagar/Nanak Nagar

Jammu

Required

Required Salesman –

Salary 12000 – 15000

Helper- 10000-12000+ Incentives

Sunday Extra

At

STEPS FOOTWEAR

Opposite Apsra Theatre

Gandhi Nagar

9419183679

Vacancy for Pharmacy Principal

SVS Paramedical College, Sunderbani, J&K

Applications are invited for the post of Principal with minimum 15 Years’ experience from any PCI approved Institution and Ph.D. degree is compulsory.

Resume may send to

pharmacycollegesvs@gmail.com

Required

SALES BOYS

HELPERS

DRIVERS FOR LIGHT LOAD CARRIERS

FOR WHOLESALE OUTLETS,AT BIKRAM CHOWK & R.S.PURA, JAMMU

WORKING HRS: 12HRS TO 15HRS

UNEXPERINCED CAN ALSO APPLY

SALARY+INCENTIVES:

RS 20000 TO 30000 (PER MONTH)

MOB & WHATSAPP 9596519319

9419181136

Urgent Job Opening

Require Sales and Marketing executives for Wholesale Dealing in all districts of J&K for:

1. Grocery & Food Products 2. Cosmetics & Home Care Products

Min. 3+ Years of experience of Wholesale Market

Salary + Incentives as per Industry Standards

(Sunday Open) Shiv Shakti Traders

8527992181,9622044437

Email – info.sstradersindia@gmail.com