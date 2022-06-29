Rs 3397 Cr sanctioned for two road projects in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU, June 29: Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India has sanctioned two road projects for Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with the budgetary allocation of Rs. 3397 Crores.

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari took to the social media site twitter to announce the decision.

“Development work of 4/6-Lane Access Control Expressway from Kunjwani to Sidhra Section of NH-44 and Domel to Katra Section dist. Katara (Phase II-Package XVII) has been sanctioned under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the UT of J&K with a budget outlay of Rs. 2574.47 Cr,” Gadkari tweeted.

In yet another tweet, he said: “Construction of 4-Lane with paved shoulder of SRINAGAR – BARAMULA – URI section of NH-01 on EPC mode has been sanctioned in the UT of J & K under project BEACON, BRO with a budget outlay of Rs. 823.45 Cr”.