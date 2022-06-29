Hot and dry weather likely to continue in J&K: MeT

JAMMU, June 29: Weather in Jammu and Kashmir is expected to remain hot and dry on Wednesday, a day after Srinagar recorded 33.2 degree Celsius, the season’s highest maximum temperature, as per the Met department.

“At 33.2 degrees Celsius, Srinagar recorded this season’s highest maximum temperature yesterday.

“Weather is likely to remain hot and dry in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Jammu had 31.2 degrees, Katra 29, Batote 21.3, Banihal 20.8 and Bhaderwah 20 as the minimum temperature.

Srinagar recorded 21.5 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 14.6 and Gulmarg 13.5 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

In Ladakh region, Drass town registered 10 degrees, Leh 13.2 and Kargil 15.6 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)