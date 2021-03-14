Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan for PMAY-U beneficiaries approved in J-K

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir administration would provide interest-free loans of up to Rs 2 lakh to the urban homeless economically weaker section beneficiaries under the beneficiary led construction (BLC) component of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Urban (PMAY-U), an official said on Sunday.

The approval to the proposal forwarded by the Housing and Urban Development Department was given by the administrative council, which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the official. (AGENCIES)