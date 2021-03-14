India beat England by seven wickets in second T20 to level series

AHMEDABAD: India beat England by seven wickets in the second T20 International here on Sunday to level the five-match series.

Opener Ishan Kishan struck a sensational 56 off 32 balls while his skipper Virat Kohli made 73 not out off 49 balls to set up the win in 17.5 overs. This was after the bowlers restricted England to 164 for six in 20 overs.

England opener Jason Roy scored 46 off 35 balls while skipper Eoin Morgan made 28 off 20 balls.

Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur were the stand out bowlers for India, sharing two wickets apiece.

Brief scores: England 164/6 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 46, Eoin Morgan 28; Shardul Thakur 2/29, Washington Sundar 2/29).

India 166/ 3 in 17.5 overs (Ishan Kishan 56, Virat Kohli 73 not out; Sam Curran 1/22). (AGENCIES)