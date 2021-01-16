Rs 12.43 cr subsidy claims cases cleared

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 16: Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, today chaired separate meetings of the State Level committees for sanctioning of subsidy cases under the Central Package of Incentives and sanctioning of 30% Central Capital Investment Incentive for Access to Credit (CCIIAC) under Industrial Development Scheme (IDS).

The Committees sanctioned cases of 100% Insurance Subsidy, 3% Interest Subsidy and 30% CCIIAC amounting to Rs 10.59 crore for Jammu Division and Rs 1.84 crore for Kashmir Division.

Director I&C Jammu Anoo Malhotra deliberated upon 48 subsidy cases pertaining to 3% Interest Subsidy, 100% Insurance Subsidy and 30% CCIIAC under IDS which included 22 subsidy cases from district Jammu, 15 subsidy cases from district Samba, 10 subsidy cases from district Kathua and one subsidy case from district Udhampur. However, one case from district Jammu amounting to Rs 5 crore was deferred for want of original documents

Likewise, Director I&C Kashmir deliberated upon 15 subsidy cases of Kashmir Division which included five subsidy cases from district Pulwama, three subsidy cases from district Budgam, 6 subsidy cases from district Srinagar and one subsidy case from district Baramulla.

In view of the New Industrial Policy, Dwivedi stressed upon Bankers to facilitate the Investors and be the partners in the Industrial Development and directed for conducting SLC meetings on regular Intervals to clear the pendency.

Amongst others, Director Finance R C Kotwal, Representative of Director General Accounts & Treasuries Mohammad Iqbal Ganaie, Chairman, Federation of Industries, Jammu, Lalit Mahajan, Manager J&KDFC Jammu along with General Managers of concerned DICs and officers of Directorate of I&C Jammu attended the meeting. The managers of the financing banks also participated in the SLC meeting.

Director I&C Kashmir Mehmood Shah along with officers of Directorate of I&C Kashmir and Gowhar Arif, General Manger JKDFC, attended the meeting through video conferencing from Srinagar.