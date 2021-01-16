Modi reaffirmed as world’s tallest leader: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Jan 16: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stature has been consistently rising higher each passing day and the COVID pandemic has reaffirmed Modi as the world’s tallest leader.

Addressing a programme of Corona Warriors, while lauding Prime Minister Modi for his pre-emptive and prompt decisions which had placed India as a frontline nation of the world and made it possible to launch the world’s biggest vaccination drive, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, it is not a small achievement that on the very first day of the vaccination drive, the total number of persons getting vaccinated will be more than the total population of many countries of the world. He said, while Modi had always demonstrated the ability to make a virtue out of adversity, in the wake of COVID pandemic he has placed India on the path of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and the world has begun to look up to India as a power to reckon with.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, with the announcement of early lockdown by Prime Minister Modi way back in the month of March, while India was possibly the first to declare a decisive war against Corona, today with the launch of vaccination drive, India is possibly the first to herald the beginning of the end of the pandemic. Something which was considered unbelievable to be achieved for a country as populous, as heterogeneous and as diverse, as India , has been made possible under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

The emerging scenario, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, has given the people of India a reinforced sense of self-esteem and self-confidence, and also reinforced people’s faith and trust in Prime Minister Modi.

Dr Jitendra Singh also lauded India’s Corona warriors for their enduring fight to the finish over the last one year. He said the pandemic had brought out the best in the Indian medical fraternity and brought to the surface the inner strengths and potentials of Indian medical professionals.