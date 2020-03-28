Rs 1000 each to 3.5 lakh workers

Those sections of the society, basically from the unorganised sector, daily wagers, pension holders and ordinary citizens were going to be benefitted on account of certain favourable decisions taken by the UT Government of Jammu and Kashmir. This has been done on account of the hardships likely to be faced by them on account of permanent lockdown for three weeks to fight the corona virus threat. Two instalments of old age, disability and family pension in advance was going to be released to all the 7.7 lakh beneficiaries. The measures announced are timely and appropriate with intent to provide some relief to the affected persons who are at the margin or earning and sustaining themselves on daily basis.

On instructions of Lieutenant Governor Girish Chander Murmu, Rs. 1000 was to be released by the Labour and the Employment Department to each of 3.5 lakh workers registered with Building and Construction Welfare Board. This would enable them to purchase ration etc during the lockdown period as their mobility was restricted in respect to going to work. Banks were directed to grant overdraft up to Rs. 1000 to those holding Jan Dhan accounts. This was going to help nearly 22 lakh Jan Dhan account holders. Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) was to ensure certain benefits and insurance cover to all the 2.26 lakh unorganised sector workers. Similarly, contractors whose bills of approved but completed work could not be presented for payment by March 31 could do so in the next financial year.