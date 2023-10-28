Rozgar Mela | Union MoS Distributes Appointment Letters To J&K Youth At Jammu

JAMMU, Oct 28: In a momentous event held at Gulshan Ground, here as part of Rozgar Mela held across country, Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Development of North Eastern Region, B.L. Verma, distributed more than 314 job appointment letters across various departments to youth of Jammu & Kashmir.

Member of Parliament (Lok Shaba), Jugal Kishore Sharma; Member of Parliament (Rajya Shaba), Gulam Ali Khatana; Chairman, District Development Council, Jammu, Bharat Bhushan; JMC Mayor, Rajinder Sharma and other senior officers of J&K Administration were also present on the occasion.

This ceremony, hosted at 37 locations across the country, represents a significant stride toward realizing the ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision, fortifying youth empowerment. Notably, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi virtually addressed Rozgar Mela, enhancing employment prospects as 51,000 appointment letters were distributed during the event, which included 21% women, thus bolstering the concept of Women Empowerment.

“Till now, lakhs of youth have been given appointment letters for government jobs. Today, more than 50,000 youth have been given government jobs. There is some time in Diwali, but this occasion is no less than Diwali for the families of the receivers of 50,000 appointment letters”, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said.

While addressing the gathering, B.L Verma said that today 314 young individuals in Jammu and Kashmir have received their appointment letters and I extend my warm wishes to their families. He added that whether it’s the youth of Jammu and Kashmir or entire nation, everyone places their trust in the Prime Minister. “We have created employment opportunities across various sectors, in addition to government jobs”, he said.