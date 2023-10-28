Those Of Italy Origin Won’t Understand Development Done By Modi: Shah Targets Rahul And Priyanka

Chhindwara (MP) Oct 28: In a veiled swipe at Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said a brother and sister duo whose “origins are in Italy” won’t be able to understand the development done by the Narendra Modi government.

Addressing a public meeting at Junnardeo in Chhindwara district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Shah said the people of India can clearly understand the development and referred to the construction of Ram temple and the abrogation of article 370 among other achievements.

When the world is praising India’s growth story, the Congress is unable to see any positivity in the country, the BJP MP alleged.

“The brother and sister (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra) while roaming in poll-bound states keep asking what has been done (by the BJP-led Centre), but they won’t be able to understand this (development) as their origin is in Italy. Those having their origin in India will clearly understand this,” Shah said.

Chhindwara is the pocketborough of Madhya Pradesh Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath who is in the fray for the November 17 assembly elections.

“Rahul Baba used to remark that the BJP will only talk about the temple (in Ayodhya) but won’t tell its date. Now see, Modi ji has not only constructed the temple but has also told the date (of the consecration). Just go there and seek blessings to get satisfaction,” he said.

A day before, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in Chitrakoot that the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be ready soon and also mentioned the invitation given to him by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra for the consecration ceremony, which is expected to take place on January 22.

Shah said the people of Madhya Pradesh will celebrate three Diwalis this year.

Besides the annual festival of lights, people will celebrate the Deepavali of the BJP’s victory in MP elections and the consecration of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, he added.

“Not only the (Ram) temple is being constructed, but Modiji has abrogated article 370 (granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir), nullified triple talaq, conducted air strike and surgical strikes, launched the moon mission, and provided 33 per cent reservation to women among other things,” Shah said.

By banning the “dreaded terror organization”, the Popular Front of India, Modiji has finished all the possibilities of the emergence of terrorism in the country, the Union home minister said.

“People of Madhya Pradesh will celebrate three Diwalis this year. The first one will be the festival of lights, second one is when the government will be formed in the state (after the counting of votes on December 3). A third Diwali will be celebrated when the idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be established in Ram Mandir by the hands of the prime minister,” Shah said.

He also listed several measures undertaken by the Modi government for the uplift of tribals in the last nine years.

“In a first, a tribal woman from Odisha (Droupadi Murmu) has become the President of the country,” he added..

While campaigning for Congress in Madhya Pradesh, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has accused the BJP-led central and state governments of working for the business tycoons rather than for the poor, middle class and farmers. She has targeted the government over unemployment and inflation.

Rahul Gandhi has also been criticising the government on similar lines. (Agencies)