Rozgar Mela’ held in Srinagar, MoS Finance distributes letters of appointment

HUMHAMA, NOVEMBER 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the mega recruitment drive, the ‘Rozgar Mela’ via video conferencing. During this 2nd tranche of drive, around 71000 appointment letters (OOAs) including 7045 candidates of BSF were distributed across 45 locations all over India, including Ftr HQ BSF & STC BSF, Kashmir.

Union Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad presided over the function organized at BSF Campus Humhama. He was welcomed and received by Raja Babu Singh, Inspector General, BSF Kashmir followed by guard of honour and wreath laying ceremony at Martyrs Memorial.

During the programme, Prime Minister launched Mission Karmayogi Prarambh Module with a short film. This module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments. It will include code of conduct for Government servants, workplace ethics & integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them to get acclimatized to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles. They will also get an opportunity to explore other courses on igotkarmayogi.gov.in platform to enhance their knowledge, skills and competencies.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in nation building.

After PM’s online address, the selected candidates from different parts of Kashmir Valley who will infuse the flow of young blood in forces, and were at the venue -Hangul Auditorium, Ftr HQ BSF Kashmir, were given appointment letters by MoS Finance, Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad.

During his speech Prime Minister congratulated these appointees on this occasion. All the new appointees participated in the function, at 45 chosen locations/centers all across the country or through a link provided to them to connect virtually. Functions were held in 45 locations all over India and were presided over by senior dignitaries who handed over appointment letters to some of the new recruits at these centres.

More than 700 candidates have been appointed in the Kashmir region by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) including BSF, CISF and SSB. Out of these, 110 appointees were present in person to receive the appointment letters from Dr Karad. The ‘Rozgar Mela’ culminated with plantation of tree by Minister signifying the divine duty towards Mother Nature.

All Ministries and Departments have been directed to work towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode. As part of the Mission Mode Recruitment Drive, a significant number of posts are being filled by the Ministry of Home Affairs in various CAPFs.