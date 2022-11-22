Govt Forms District Level Committee For Monitoring Aadhaar Related Activities In J&K

JAMMU, Nov 22: Government on Tuesday ordered constitution of District Level Aadhaar Monitoring Committee for monitoring Aadhaar related activities in concerned districts of the of Jammu and Kashmir.

The committee would be headed by District Magistrate as Chairperson while its members include Superintendent of Police, Representative of District Level Bankers Committee (DLBC) (Manager of Lead Bank 4, District Co-coordinator CSC e-Governance, Senior-Most District level officer of Nodal Department (For Aadhaar), Senior-Most District level officers of all the Government Registrars of UIDAI (One member each from School Education Department, Social Welfare Department, Health Department etc.), District Heads of India Post and India Post Payments Bank and Representative from UIDAI (appointed by Member DDG of concerned Regional Office of UIDAI) and Representative of District Magistrate (Not Member below the rank of Additional District Magistrate).

The terms of references for the committee include among others to assess requirement of additional enrollment and update centres and ensuring availability of enrollment centres in uncovered areas, according to a government order.

The committee has been has been also tasked with to ensure Aadhaar saturation in all age groups and mandatory biometric updation of children; to ensure establishment of District/Sub-District/Block level ASKs by UIDAI, State/UT Registrar and CSC e-Gov; to ensure Implementation of Aadhaar linked Birth Registration (ALBR); to ensure progress in mobile update in Aadhaar; to enhance usage of Aadhaar in various Schemes and related issues and to monitor fraudulent activities related to Aadhaar.

Besides, the committee has been tasked with to monitor activities at Aadhaar Enrollment Centres and compliance of related CRMs and grievances as well as any other issues as approved by the Chairman. (Agencies)