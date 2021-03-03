Royal Springs Golf Course reopened for play after winter

SRINAGAR: The Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) was reopened for playing on Monday 3 March, 2021 after winter by Secretary RSGC, Bakshi Javaid Himayun.

He started the new playing season by Tee Off from the 1st Tee. The course will be open for play for members/golfers as per routine.

Meanwhile, the members were requested to adhere to the Covid-19 protocol.