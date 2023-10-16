Royal Nest Forest View apartments now available in Dharamshala

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: Royal Nest Group is realising this dream for families with its limited-edition residential development named “Royal Nest Forest View” in the heart of Dharamshala, which is surrounded by the breathtakingly beautiful Dhauladhar Himalayan Range with more than 40% preserved forest cover.

The Royal Nest apartments are just 5 kilometers away from Dharamshala’s bustling market. This Himachal TCP approved project offers an escape from tourist crowds, granting residents the privilege of waking up to the tranquil sounds of nature.

Royal Nest Forest View offers even more attractions just a short drive away, including international cafes, sunrise points, the Dalai Lama Temple, HPCA Cricket Stadium, Bhagsu Waterfall & Temple and the Indrunag Paragliding Point.

While all 1BHK apartments are sold out, a limited 2BHK facing forest, garden, and valley are available. And during this Navratri season (from 15th to 24th October), the company is running an on-the-spot booking offer with exciting wins.

Dharamshala, known as the winter capital of Himachal Pradesh, is not just a city; it’s a cultural melting pot that attracts people from all walks of life.

The best part is, the city is a year-round paradise, offering different experiences with each season.