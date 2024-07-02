Royal Enfield sales dip 5 pc in June

New Delhi, Jul 2 : Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Tuesday said it has reported a 5 per cent decline in total sales at 73,141 units in June as against 77,109 units sold in the same month a year ago.

Dometic sales were at 66,117 units last month as against 67,495 units in the year-ago period, down 2 per cent, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Exports declined 27 per cent to 7,024 units last month as compared to 9,614 units in June 2023, it added.

“We remain steadfast on our long-term plans and are making considerable progress towards the same. This year will be an exciting one for Royal Enfield, as we have several new launches planned that will significantly strengthen our product portfolio,” Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said.

This month, a highly anticipated roadster – the Guerrilla 450 – will be launched across the world and the company is excited about the possibilities it will unlock in the middle-weight category, he added. (PTI )