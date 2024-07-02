Air India selects IBS Software’s iCargo solution for digital transformation of cargo operations

Mumbai, Jul 2 : Private carrier Air India on Tuesday said it has selected IBS Software’s integrated iCargo solution for the digital transformation of its cargo operations.

The solution will enable Air India to digitise end-to-end cargo management, allowing seamless integration of its various cargo operations, from sales to billing within a single, integrated platform, which will help the airline in streamlining its processes and enhance decision-making capabilities, Air India said in a statement.

The first end-to-end implementation of iCargo is slated for delivery within nine months from the project’s start, the airline said, adding that the subsequent phases will introduce incremental value-added capabilities, further enhancing Air India’s cargo capabilities.

The government has set an ambitious target of handling 10-million tonnes of air cargo per year by 2030.

This partnership comes at a time when Air India has embarked on a significant digital transformation of its core businesses across passenger services, fleet, and cargo operations, the airline stated. (PTI )