Routine pursuit by officers, sustained communication vital for efficient governance: Batul

Public darbar held at Arnia

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 13: Secretary Information, Rehana Batul, chaired a public darbar at Panchayat Marhol in block Arnia today.

The event, which saw participation from both public representatives and locals, recorded several issues and concerns primarily focused on challenges faced by the people in the block, particularly in border areas, where uncertainties and cross-border shelling pose innumerable threats and hardships for the inhabitants.

Addressing the gathering, Rehana Batul reiterated the importance of fostering communication between the public and Government functionaries for efficient governance and effective implementation of welfare and development programmes. She emphasized regular social audits of MGNREGA and other rural development works while assessing the status of various works being executed under the sector. She assured that social welfare pension issues would be addressed in consultation with the Social Welfare Department.

The Administrative Secretary educated the masses about the Back to Village programme, emphasising the significance of sustained communication for overall benefit of the public and effective public service delivery. She also addressed some of the power related concerns raised by the public, on the spot. She instructed the concerned Power Development Department official to look into the power meter related issues so that the public do not face any inconvenience on this account. She urged upon the public representatives to play their role in raising awreness among the people regarding the need and importance of judicious use of power.

She conducted a comprehensive review of ground achievements of Jal Shakti Department, emphasising maximum coverage under the Har Ghar Nal Se Jal mission. She also stressed the importance of water testing to ensure the people get safe drinking water supply. She highlighted the vital economic role of maintaining tube wells and urged the concerned department to prioritise their upkeep and functionality.

She also took stock of issues concerning irrigation canals and their cleaning, ration cards, education facilities and animal husbandry department.

She asked the concerned officers from PWD (R&B) to explain the status of proposed projects, including the NABARD road and bridge. She also instructed the Block Medical Officer and others to address development demands related to the Primary Health Center Arnia.

The Secretary advocated timely establishment of Kendriya Vidyalaya besides acknowledging demands for vocational training, ITI set up and improved public transport through JKRTC.

The event witnessed presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ansuya Jamwal, SDM Jammu South, Atul Dutt Sharma, ACD and other district and sectoral officers.