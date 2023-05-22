Rohit Raaj completed the shoot with Tigmanshu Dhulia and Meera Chopra for Super Woman Film

Actor Rohit Raaj has just finished shooting for his second feature film ‘Super Woman’ , produced by Golden Ratio Films. The film is directed by award winning director Zaigham Imam. The film has actors Meera Chopra, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Poonam Dhillon, Saanand Verma as the important cast of the film. The film revolves around the subject of Asexuality.

Asexuality is the lack or absence of interest in or desire for any form of sexual activity. Only 1% or less of the total population of the world are asexual and it is one of the reasons why this concept is still not familiar with society and people.

Rohit said, “It was a delight working along with Tigmanshu Dhulia ji, Poonam Dhillon and Meera Chopra . The film has a unique and interesting concept around asexuality and it aims to provide knowledge to the audience. I am cast opposite Meera’s character in the film.”

Rohit added, “Working on a film which addresses a social subject as my second project was a blessing in disguise. It is important to act in films, where an actor can show his craft and you don’t feel that you are wasted in it. Films like these are made more for the art and creative aspect of film making and it is always a delight to work in such projects.”

Rohit also shared how it was a learning experience to work with the director. He said, “The director Zaighamji is just brilliant and easy to work with. He gave me enough freedom on the set to explore my character and my skills to get the best possible outcome on the screen. And it has worked for the best. The film will portray a beautiful story onscreen.”

Rohit’s debut film ‘Mystery of the Tattoo’ also stars Arjun Rampal, Manoj Joshi, Daisy Shah and Ameesha Patel in pivotal roles. The crime thriller saw Rohit essaying the role of a barrister who solves a 20-year-old murder case through his sharpness and the intervention of the police.

The film is currently in post production, the film will be released soon.