EMPLOYMENT (22-05-2023)

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA

Name of Posts

1. Accountant Experience 3 year :- 3 post male.

Interview Date and Time

Date 22/05/2023, 23/05/2023 & 24/05/2023

Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA

Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV

For more Details:-

SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1, Sidco Samba

9797027060,

Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED FOLLOWING STAFF FOR MFR PLANT (NEW)

IN JAMMU

Manager- Accounts/ Store/ SCM/ HR/ QA/ QC/ Sales/ Finance/ Operation/ Production/ Admin/ Maintainance-Mechanical/ Electrical/IT/ Ware House/ Transport/ Packaging/ Dispatch/ Security/Plant

Candidates should have more than 10 years of Exp in Manufacturing Line. Salary no bar or deserving candidates.

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Urgently Required

(1) Work from Home- (F/M) Fresher

(2) Customer Care Manager – (Exp).

(iii) Digital Manager- (Exp)

(iv) Workshop Manager- (Exp)

(v) Quality Controller- (Exp)

(vi) Store Executive/Manager (F/E)

(vii) Mechanical /Automatic Engineer (F)

(viii) Customer Care Executive – (E/F)

for Revenue Department

(ix) Receptionist/Councillor/Computer Operator

Contact

BRAVE SECURITY AND PLACEMENT SERVICES

Address : 669 Sector-C Sainik Colony Jammu

Mobiles : 9796733175, 9797721646

Email: ID bsbravesec@gmail.com

Staff Required

1. Telle Caller, Receptionist, Counsellor.

2. Computer Operator, Accountant, Office Incharge.

3. Driver, Sales Boys & Sales Girls.

4. Teachers School & Tutorial, m/f. Sales Manager.

5. Hotels & Restaurants Staff. m/f. Securty Guard Helper

Interview 22-5-2023 to 23-5-2023

Call : 9086193986

Email vaman1226@gmail.com

100% placement

Wanted

Wanted for Guest House

Receptionist cum

Housekeeping staff.

Call 8492911156

Male (18 to 30 yrs)

Job Opportunity

Required 23 Boys/ Girls for official & Non-Official staff in a medical company for J&K UT.

Qualification: 10th, 12th, Grad. & Above

Income: 10,400 to 18600 P/M (As per Co. Rule)

Note: Fresher’s can also apply interested candidates can visit our office at 824-A, Last morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu, Near VIP Showroom.

Contact: 9796256081, 9906029039

REQUIRED

FEMALE DOMESTIC HELPER CUM BABYSITTER (FULL DAYTIME)

CALL MOB NO. 9906371384

Address: SURAKSHA VIHAR TOP PALOuRA

NEAR BSF CAMP

PALOuRA

INDIRA PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL JANIPUR

Require Part Time ENG. Lecturer (Experience preffered)

Co-ordinator – 9149446366

Principal – 7889919654

E-mail – Indirapublicschool@yahoo.com