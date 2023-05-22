EMPLOYMENT (22-05-2023)

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA
Name of Posts
1. Accountant Experience 3 year :- 3 post male.
Interview Date and Time
Date 22/05/2023, 23/05/2023 & 24/05/2023
Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA
Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV
For more Details:-
SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1, Sidco Samba
9797027060,
Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED FOLLOWING STAFF FOR MFR PLANT (NEW)
IN JAMMU
Manager- Accounts/ Store/ SCM/ HR/ QA/ QC/ Sales/ Finance/ Operation/ Production/ Admin/ Maintainance-Mechanical/ Electrical/IT/ Ware House/ Transport/ Packaging/ Dispatch/ Security/Plant
Candidates should have more than 10 years of Exp in Manufacturing Line. Salary no bar or deserving candidates.
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Urgently Required
(1) Work from Home- (F/M) Fresher
(2) Customer Care Manager – (Exp).
(iii) Digital Manager- (Exp)
(iv) Workshop Manager- (Exp)
(v) Quality Controller- (Exp)
(vi) Store Executive/Manager (F/E)
(vii) Mechanical /Automatic Engineer (F)
(viii) Customer Care Executive – (E/F)
for Revenue Department
(ix) Receptionist/Councillor/Computer Operator
Contact
BRAVE SECURITY AND PLACEMENT SERVICES
Address : 669 Sector-C Sainik Colony Jammu
Mobiles : 9796733175, 9797721646
Email: ID bsbravesec@gmail.com
Staff Required
1. Telle Caller, Receptionist, Counsellor.
2. Computer Operator, Accountant, Office Incharge.
3. Driver, Sales Boys & Sales Girls.
4. Teachers School & Tutorial, m/f. Sales Manager.
5. Hotels & Restaurants Staff. m/f. Securty Guard Helper
Interview 22-5-2023 to 23-5-2023
Call : 9086193986
Email vaman1226@gmail.com
100% placement
Wanted
Wanted for Guest House
Receptionist cum
Housekeeping staff.
Call 8492911156
Male (18 to 30 yrs)
Job Opportunity
Required 23 Boys/ Girls for official & Non-Official staff in a medical company for J&K UT.
Qualification: 10th, 12th, Grad. & Above
Income: 10,400 to 18600 P/M (As per Co. Rule)
Note: Fresher’s can also apply interested candidates can visit our office at 824-A, Last morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu, Near VIP Showroom.
Contact: 9796256081, 9906029039
REQUIRED
FEMALE DOMESTIC HELPER CUM BABYSITTER (FULL DAYTIME)
CALL MOB NO. 9906371384
Address: SURAKSHA VIHAR TOP PALOuRA
NEAR BSF CAMP
PALOuRA
INDIRA PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL JANIPUR
Require Part Time ENG. Lecturer (Experience preffered)
Co-ordinator – 9149446366
Principal – 7889919654
E-mail – Indirapublicschool@yahoo.com