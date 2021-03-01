Rohit Kansal reviews electrification of Udhampur-Baramulla Rail Link

Calls for timely completion of the national project

JAMMU: Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, Rohit Kansal, chaired a meeting to review progress on electrification of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, USBRL.

Principal Secretary had an elaborated discussion on several vital issues related to the project like laying of 132 KV transmission line between Katra-Reasi, Ramban-Sangaldan, Budgam Grid Sub-Station-Railway TSS, Mir Bazar-Qazigund and Delina-Baramulla besides land acquisition and department clearances were also deliberated upon.

Rohit Kansal was apprised that although the electrification project was hindered by Covid pandemic and by unexpected geological surprises in Katra-Reasi line yet much of it has been completed.

Principal Secretary said that the project is of national significance and all the bottlenecks and hurdles need to be removed with inter agency coordination ensuring project completion within stipulated time. ‘Timely completion of the prestigious railway project by 2022 is our only priority’, he maintained.

It is pertinent to mention that the works from Reasi to Banihal are being executed by Konkan Railways Corporation Limited, while the rest are being taken care of by IRCON Limited.

Principal Secretary asked the executing agencies and the Power Development Department for resolution of the most pressing issues including payment to contractors. He also set deadlines for completion of the project which were amicably accepted by all stakeholders present at the meeting.

Those present at the meeting included Managing Director (Transmission), JKPTCL Jammu; Chief Engineers JKPTCL from Jammu and Kashmir; Director Finance and Secretary Technical and Deputy Director Planning from JKPDD besides Chief Engineer; RK Hegde; Chief Engineer(Electrical) and AEE, JV Kane from KRCL.