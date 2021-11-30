Robust domination, surveillance on border: IG BSF Jammu

‘Drone activities remain challenge’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 30: Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF), Jammu Frontiers, D K Boora today said that alert troops of BSF neutralised five intruders and apprehended three others hailing from Pakistan along the International Border this year in Jammu region.

“Alert BSF troops have neutralised five intruders and also apprehended three Pakistani intruders, while they were trying to infiltrate from International Border till now since January 2021,” Boora told media persons here in an interaction on the eve of Raising Day of the BSF.

“BSF is manning about 192 km of IB and Line of Control alongside the Indian Army,” he said, adding that 2021 witnessed manifold challenges from the counterparts like drone activities.

“Tunnelling and smuggling attempts were also made but true to its tradition, the BSF Jammu thwarted all attempts of adversary and foiled their nefarious designs,” said the IG.

He said as a result of robust domination and surveillance on International Border, there has been continued peace on the Jammu IB, adding, “Jammu has continuously carried out anti-tunnel drives along the IB and due to its efforts, it was able to detect two tunnels on International Border in the month of January, 2021 and made a huge dent to the infiltration attempts by the anti-national elements from Pakistan.”

Boora said the detection of these tunnels also exposed the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terrorists and smugglers.

“The ever-vigilant troops of BSF were also able to neutralise one Pakistani smuggler, who was trying to smuggle a consignment of narcotics from Kathua border on June 23 this year, wherein BSF seized about 27 kg of narcotics in this successful operation on the International Border,” said the IG BSF.

He further said that BSF also made the border population aware of the drone operations carried out by Pakistan -based anti national elements and many drone awareness programmes were organised with border population.

He said that the alert troops have recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition including five AK-47 rifles, 10 hand grenades, UBGL and other material so far this year in twin bordering Rajouri-Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Boora said that the BSF Battalions in Rajouri and Poonch areas seized arms and ammunition in hinterland during this year.

Giving details, he said that five AK-47 rifles, 15 AK-47 magazines, 421 rounds of AK ammunition, one AK-56 rifle, 16 pistols, 36 pistol magazines, 348 rounds of pistol ammunition, 10 hand grenades, four Chinese grenades and one UBGL besides 233 rounds of other ammunition was seized.

Apart from this, BSF troops seized about 9.995 kgs of narcotics from Nowshera on August 30, 2021 along with fake Indian currency notes worth Rs. 2,75,000.

The IG said that BSF Jammu has been in the forefront in assisting border population in Jammu area continuously.

“The coordination with villagers and BSF has been very cordial and friendly. The BSF Battalions were leading in providing medical help and assistance during COVID-19 pandemic to the border population,” he said adding that the COVID-19 prevention related medical items, face masks and sanitizers were distributed to the border population by BSF.

Awareness programmes related to COVID-19 were organized all along the Jammu border from time to time to spread awareness about COVID-19. As a result COVID-19 was managed very well by BSF in Border area.

During the whole year, several Civic Action camps, catering to the needs of border population were conducted by the BSF Battalions where medical equipment, sports items, water cooler etc were provided, said Boora.

He further stated that true to its tradition of “Jeevan Paryant Kartavya”, the BSF Jammu has been guarding the challenging International Border of Jammu with utmost vigil and definite resolve while inculcating a sense of security among border population.

BSF is celebrating its 57th Raising Day on December 1, 2021 with aplomb being the first line of defence on India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh border by dominating the International Border relentlessly round the clock.