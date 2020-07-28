Roads leading to Pantha Chowk dug to prevent illegal quarrying

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 28: All roads leading to banned quarry belts in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar have been dug to prevent illegal quarrying, weeks after Excelsior reported about illegal mining amid COVID-19 lockdown.

The District Minerals Officer Srinagar, Sartaj Ahmad, told Excelsior that six roads leading to banned quarry belts at Athwajan, Alfatha and Pantha Chowk have been cut after an order issued by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, had issued an order (No. DivCom/Dev/71/2020/I-VIII dated 17-07-2020) 10 days back for blocking or cutting of roads leading to banded quarry belts of Athwajan, Alfatha and Pantha Chowk in Srinagar district.

He had formed a committee comprising Joint Director Geology and Mining Kashmir, Tehsildar Pantha Chowk Srinagar, SDPO Pantha Chowk and Station House Officer Pantha Chowk for blocking or cutting of roads to stop illegal mining.

The committee was to submit a report in a week and after it was submitted it was ordered that all roads leading to the quarry belts will be cut. The administration today moved earth movers to the area and cut the roads leading to the quarry belts.

It may be mentioned here that earlier this month Excelsior had reported that despite ban on quarrying in Pantha Chowk area, the activity had been going on illegally amid COVID-19 lockdown with the active connivance of the Government machinery.

Sources said that hundreds of tippers were ferrying stones during the night with the active support of officials from the administration. The tipper load of stones was sold between Rs 5000 to Rs 5500 while actual rate is Rs 2000 to Rs 2500.

The quarrying in Athwajan was banned by Government in 2016 under government order 202/IND of 2016 dated 24-11-2016. But as part of the rehabilitation plan the quarry holders were promised another quarry at Aripora in Zewan area of Srinagar.

Under the plan 138 quarry holders are to be rehabilitated but so far they were not handed over the quarry as Forest Department has fenced part of the hill and not allowed the quarrying in the area.