Spike in deaths, doctor among 12 die in Kashmir

100 security men among 355 test +ve

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, July 28: Twelve COVID-19 positive patients including a doctor died in Kashmir today, taking the death toll due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 341 while Valley recorded 355 fresh cases including 100 security men, taking the number of positive cases in J&K to 18879.

Those who died today include a 60-year-old woman from Nowhatta Srinagar, a 62-year-old man from Batamaloo Srinagar, a 59-year-old man from DH Pora Kulgam, a 75-year-old man from Noorbagh Srinagar, a 60-year-old man from Nagbal Khag in Beerwah Budgam, a 75-year-old man from Sumbal Bandipora, a 40-year-old doctor from Bata Mohalla Sumbal, an elderly woman patient from Rainawari, a 70-year-old man from Zaina Kadal Srinagar, a 68-year-old man from Pahalgam area of Anantnag, a 55-year-old woman from Zaina Kadal Srinagar and a 70-year-old man from Pattan Baramulla.

A 40-year old doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 4 and recovered on July 15, suddenly fell ill on July 27 and was shifted to SKIMS where his sample was collected, which tested positive again after his death.

The doctor died at SMHS hospital as he was shifted from SKIMS to the hospital. He is from Bata Mohalla Sumbal and was posted in Gurez in Bandipora district.

Leading influenza expert and Associate Professor Medicine at Government Medical College Srinagar, Dr Nisarul Hassan, told Excelsior that it is typical case of re-infection by different strain of the virus or same strain with no antibodies developed. He said that he had already said that the recovered patients are under threat of re-infection as the virus does not give much immunity.

A woman from Nowhatta was admitted on July 27 to SKIMS Srinagar while as a man from Batamaloo was admitted on July 17. They were suffering from multiple ailments and died today.

A man from Yarikah DH Pora Kulgam was admitted to the hospital on July 11 while a man from Noorbagh Sopore was admitted on July 25 with Pneumonia and other ailments and both died today.

A 60-year-old man from Khag Budgam was admitted on July 22 and died this morning.

A 75-year-old man from Nesbal Sumbal who was admitted 10 days back to SMHS hospital Srinagar died on July 26 and tested positive after death today.

An elderly woman from Rainawari who was suffering from bilateral Pneumonia also died this morning and tested positive after death at SMHS.

A 70-year-old man from Zaina Kadal area of Srinagar who was suffering from bilateral pneumonia and was admitted on July 26 died today and tested positive after death.

A 68-year-old male from Pahalgam who was admitted a few days before, died this afternoon and tested positive after death.

A 55-year-old woman from Zaina Kadal Srinagar who was admitted on 22nd July with bilateral pneumonia died on 26th July and tested positive for COVID-19 today.

A 70- year-old man from Pattan Baramulla who was admitted on 25th July and died on last evening tested positive for COVID-19 today.

With eight more deaths in Kashmir, the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir due to COVID-19 has reached to 341 including 317 from Kashmir division.

Kashmir today recorded 355 fresh cases of COVID-19 including 100 security men taking the number of positive cases in J&K to 18879. The security men include two senior Police officers in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

With new cases, the tally of positive cases in J&K has reached to 18879 including 14812 from Kashmir and 4067 from Jammu division.

The officials said that total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 7661 including 5784 from Kashmir division and 1877 from Jammu division.

With 483 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 10885 which is 57.65 percent of the total cases which was over 63 percent few days before.

Those who tested positive in Kashmir today include 138 from Srinagar, 30 from Baramulla, 7 from Kulgam, 21 from Shopian, 4 from Anantnag, 28 from Kupwara, 39 from Pulwama, 32 from Budgam, 23 from Bandipora and 33 from Ganderbal.

An official said that 281 tests were conducted at SKIMS Medical College Bemina and 31 tested positive. He said that at Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar and SKIMS Soura in Srinagar, 102 and 209 people tested positive respectively.

As per officials figures, 4273 positive cases including 98 deaths and 1717 recoveries are from Srinagar, 1815 including 64 deaths and 1280 recoveries are from Baramulla, 1475 including 1019 recoveries and 27 deaths are from Kulgam, 1412 including 20 deaths and 1056 recoveries are from Shopian, 1233 including 21 deaths and 924 recoveries are from Anantnag, 1066 including 735 recoveries and 20 deaths are from Kupwara, 1296 including 658 recoveries and 19 deaths are from Pulwama, 1183 including 660 recoveries and 24 deaths are from Budgam, 675 including 427 recoveries and 10 deaths are from Bandipora and 384 including 243 recoveries and 6 deaths are from Ganderbal.