Road Maintenance Policy approved: Scientific Management and Maintenance of approx. 42000km Road Network to be taken up

SRINAGAR, Oct 8: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, accorded sanction to the proposal of the Public Works (R&B) Department for the adoption of Jammu and Kashmir Road Maintenance Policy, 2020-21 and along with the standard operating procedure for maintenance of road network in Jammu and Kashmir. The new policy will help in timely maintenance of roads and repair of potholes before deterioration of entire road stretches.

The Department was also authorized to purchase requisite numbers of two-wheelers costing up to Rs. 2.00 crores during the current financial year.

The decision aims at scientifically maintaining the J&K’s gross road length of 41,600 km. Moreover, with the completion of PMGSY I & II, as well as other projects under the languishing project scheme, the road network is expected to reach 46,000 km length by 2022 which would require dedicated maintenance.

The new road maintenance policy will provide a guiding framework for establishing objectives, making arrangements for, and establishing a set of procedures for undertaking maintenance and repair works by PWD. It lays down norms for maintenance of roads covering routine, periodic, and emergency maintenance by respected provincial RMMC.

The policy provides for upgrading cross drainage systems of roads; ensuring timely clearances and repair works for proper maintenance of roads; getting repair works done during and after the completion of defect liability period; implementing audit of roads and bridges besides ensuring road safety measures on critical spots; and regular inspection of roads by the field staff through visits as per a standard schedule.

Additionally, the policy also includes provisions for empowering the field staff to ensure fortnightly site inspections and reporting; restoring potholes and craters having within 7-days by mobile teams, and introducing the latest technology and gadgets including digital survey vehicles for speedy and precise assessment of road conditions.

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.