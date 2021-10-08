AC Clears Decks For New Terminal At Jammu Airport; Allows Transfer Of Land In Favour AAI

Decision to give major boost to tourism and regional economy

SRINAGAR, Oct 8: In a significant decision, the Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, gave nod to transfer of State land measuring 974 Kanal 02 Marla at village Rakh Raipur, in Jammu, in favour of Airport Authority of India (AAI) free of cost for establishment of new terminal at Jammu Airport.

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

Establishment of new terminal will significantly enhance the capacity of the Jammu Airport in handling air traffic which will boost tourism, economy and generate employment opportunities.

The decision comes in line with the policy of the Government to promote the growth of Indian aviation sector in a significant manner so as to ensure a multiplier effect on the economy. The Government aims to provide an ecosystem for harmonised growth of various aviation subsectors, including Airlines, Airports, Cargo, Maintenance Repairs and Overhaul services (MRO), General Aviation, Aerospace Manufacturing and Skill Development.