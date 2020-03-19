Road accidents down by 10 per cent after increase in fines: Gadkari

NEW DELHI: The number of road accidents has gone down by an average 10 per cent after the amended Motor Vehicles Act with a steep increase in fines came into force, Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Responding to supplementary queries during Question Hour, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said after the amended law came into force, most states have seen a decline in road accidents.

He said Kerala and and Assam on the contrary have seen an increase in accidents.

The states and union territories that saw reduction in road accidents include Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Manipur.

He said on an average there has been a reduction of 10 per cent in road accidents.

The amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act for a steep increase in fines for violations were passed by Parliament recently. It came into force from September 1, 2019. (AGENCIES)