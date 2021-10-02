Rich tributes paid to Lala Hans Raj Mahajan on his birth anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: The Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha today paid rich tributes to Lala Hans Raj Mahajan, a great social reformer of his time and founder of the Sabha, on his 155th birth anniversary.

In this connection, a grand programme was organized at Lala Hans Raj Mahajan Park, situated on Sunder Singh Gurudwara Road, Jammu.

The function started with Vedic Havan, which was performed by renowned Shastri Chain Lal. The Havan concluded with Puran Ahuti, which was jointly performed by all the participants present on the occasion.

After the Havan, the statue of Lala Hans Raj Mahajan there was garlanded as a mark of honour to the social reformer, who dedicated his whole life for the welfare and betterment of the society.

Speaking on the occasion, Romesh Chander Gupta, President of the Sabha, announced a resolution of the Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha requesting the people of Jammu to start speaking Dogri, their mother tongue in the offices as well as at homes to alive the culture of Dogras in Jammu province.

While recalling the role of Lala Hans Raj Mahajan, Romesh Chander Gupta termed the former as a catalyst, social reformer of his time who launched a crusade against evil customs like child marriage and Sati.

Prominent among others, who paid their tributes to Lala Hans Raj Mahajan, included Advocate Rattan Lal Gupta, Yash Paul Gupta, Amar Chand Gupta, C P Gupta, Subash Gupta, Balbir Gupta, Arun Gupta (President CCI), Sanjay Mahajan, Shiv Partap Gpta, Om Parkash Gupta (Kaku Shah), Dr Om Parkash Gupta, Dr Mohan All Gupta, Surinder Gupta, Vijay Gupta, Rajesh Choudhary, Atul Gupta, Ramesh Gupta, Councilor Dinesh Gupta, Vimal Gupta, Prabh Dayal Gupta, Abishek Gupta and others.

On the occasion, Ravi Rohmetra, a social activist, recited a poem on Lala Hans Raj Mahajan. The whole event was well organized under the active supervision of Sanjay Mahajan, general secretary of the Sabha.

Later, the statue of Lala Hans Raj Mahajan at Mahajan Sabha, Sabzi Mandi (Parade Ground) was also garlanded for paying the tributes.