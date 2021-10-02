Shivani Wazir Pasrich inaugurates KVM Trust’s Dogra Art corner

Day 2 at Artistgram 2021

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: Unique Jammu corner, dedicated to the famous Dogra art was a major attraction on Day 2 of Artistgram- 2021, a contemporary art exhibition presented by Uchaan Art Gallery and conceptualized and curated by Jyoti Kalra at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

The art show held in collaboration with Kunwar Viyogi Memorial Trust saw Shivani Wazir Pasrich, Founder of Commonwealth Cultural Forum, Chairperson of Commonwealth Society of India and the CEO and Managing Director of SWP Productions as the guest of honour.

Shivani who was crowned Miss India World Wide in 1992 and has to her credit nation’s widely watched shows like ‘Morning Zee’ and ‘Namaste India’ appreciated the aesthetically sculpted Kail Man and said that it’s the uniqueness of Jammu art that has always attracted her. She congratulated KVM Trust for exposing the people of Delhi to the pride of Dogra art and said that efforts to bring Dogra art to the international level should be made and more art shows such as Artistgram 2021 should be held to encourage young artists in bringing their work forward.

Dogra Art was the highlight of the exhibition and saw many art lovers flocking to it. The Kail Man, featuring the traditional musical instrument of Jammu became an instant hit with the art lovers. Created by accomplished artist from Jammu Jaswinder Singh, Kail is a trumpet, often used by locals on auspicious occasions.

International artist and daughter of the soil Rashmi Jamwal also showcased her paintings at the event. Her artwork focused on rural Jammu, it’s simplicity of life and people. Rashmi, who works with acrylics has on display three of her most popular works centering on Dogra life for which she has received acclaim across India and abroad.

Artists being featured in the exhibition among others include Ajay Samir, Alka Choudhary, Ashima Razdaan, Ashok Baldodia, Atul Panase, Dr Suryasnata Mohanty, Manish Rao Jwade, Minisha Bhardwaj and Nawal Kishore.