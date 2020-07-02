Rich tributes paid to CRPF jawan attains martyrdom in Sopore militant attack

SRINAGAR: Rich tributes were paid on Thursday to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Head Constable (HC) who attains martyrdom in a militant attack on a patrol party at Sopore in north Kashmir district of Baramulla.

Senior officers from CRPF, police and civil administration laid wreath on the coffin carrying mortal remains of HC Deep Chand at CRPF Regimental Centre Humhama near Srinagar International Airport in central Kashmir district of Badgam.

Those who paid tributes included Additional Director General (ADG) of CRPF Zuliqar Hasan and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar.

The mortal remains of martyr would be flown to his native place today. A civilian was also killed and three other CRPF personnel were also injured in the firing on Wednesday morning. (agencies)