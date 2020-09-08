Rhea Chakraborty arrested by NCB in drugs conspiracy related to Sushant Singh Rajput case

NEW DELHI: In a major development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs conspiracy related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actress Rhea Chakraborty was summoned on the third consecutive day by the NCB.

She was first called for questioning by the agency on Sunday. Rhea was questioned for about six hours on Day 1 and on Monday, she was grilled for around 8 hours. Her younger brother Showik Chakraborty, two close aides of Sushant – Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant – and a few others have already been arrested by the NCB in connection with the case.

Reportedly, it has been learnt that Rhea confessed before the NCB that she used to smoke cigarettes filled with marijuana (ganja). Rhea told the NCB officials during the questioning that she used to smoke drugs-filled cigarette with late star Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea also claimed that Sushant was consuming drugs since 2016

The actress will next undergo medical tests including coronavirus examination. (AGENCIES)