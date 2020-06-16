Revoke all anti-youth, anti-employee decisions: Cong

‘Restore 4G service, remove all Toll Plazas’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee has asked the UT administration and Centre Government to review all anti-youth, anti-people and anti-employees decisions to ensure justice with different sections of youth.

Addressing a press conference at party office here today JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said that it took 5 years to the Govt to acknowledge that SRO- 202 was unjust, unreasonable and exploitation of youth and against the principle of equal pay for equal work. Just 10 days before on June 4, when new recruitment rules were brought SRO 202 was again incorporated, despite series of protests for all these years.

It is the youth power which finally prevailed but questioned what about those employed between 2015 till date under SRO 202 and demanded that SRO 202 should go retrospectively and all arrears of pay should be given to those recruited under SRO- 202, so far.

He said it is tip of ice-berg a relief to the youth but the PDP-BJP Govt had left a mess of youth policy and anti- youth decisions apart from piled up problems of youth and employees and demanded that such anti-youth and anti-employees rules should be reviewed and revoked and youth friendly decisions should follow.

Flanked by various young leaders of the party including Dr Rashid Choudhary, Pranav Shagotra, Ch Ajaz Chodhary, Neeraj Gupta and Sanjeev Sharma, all young leaders who also represented Youth Congress, NSUI; the chief spokesperson said that for long time youth and students organizations including PYC and NSUI and entire opposition were opposed to SRO- 202, since it was imposed in 2015 but it took 5 years for the insensitive system to hear the voice of the youth, students and employees and bring out amendments.

Fully supporting the demands of daily wagers, casual workers, need based, ITI and others for regularization, the party demanded that the Govt should immediately regularize their services and ensure timely and regular wages to end exploitation of this young work force. He termed allocation of 5 marks in Class IV posts, as a cruel joke with daily wagers and demanded time bound regularization policy for them.

He said large number of educated youth have been engaged and employed in different departments for several years on adhoc, consolidated, contractual and academic arrangements but Govt adopts a `use and throw’ policy like medical employees under SRO 24, which is unfortunate. All such policies should be reviewed and revoked and pro-youth and people friendly policies should be adopted.

PCC leader said that those provisions of new Domicile Law, which allow outside categories to be eligible for all posts in J&K, should be reviewed and revoked, in the interest of local educated unemployed youth. He also sought restoration of 4G service and withdrawal of all the Toll Plazas in J&K UT.