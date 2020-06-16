Nav Chandi Yagya organised at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, June 16: Nav Chandi Yagya was organised by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at the holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji on the auspicious occasion of Yogini Ekadashi, Sarvatha Siddhi Yog and Ashwini Nakshatra amidst chanting of Vedic Mantras and performance of other religious ceremonies today.

The Yagya concluded with Purna Ahuti. Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board said that the Yagya was performed for peace, prosperity and health of humanity.

It is pertinent to mention that in view of the Covid-19, the yatra to the holy cave shrine has been suspended w.e.f. 18 March 2020, however, Pooja, Aarti and other rituals at the Shrine are being performed as usual.