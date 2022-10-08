Review “ill-founded” US travel advisory on India: Indo-American Chamber of Commerce

New Delhi Oct 8: The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce on Saturday termed the India travel advisory issued by the US for its citizens as “ill-founded” and called for its review to dispel the impression regarding risk in India for US travellers.

The US on Friday asked its citizens to exercise “increased caution” while travelling to India due to “crime and terrorism” and advised them not to travel to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce said the India travel advisory issued by the US is not supported by facts.

“India is a safe destination for business and tourism and there is no threat to US citizens visiting India. Such advisories act as roadblocks for an increasingly cordial and mature relationship between the two countries,” said Lalit Bhasin, President of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce.

It is suggested that the advisory may be reviewed, so that the impression regarding risk in India for US travellers can be dispelled, Bhasin said.

He stated that within the United States and in India there are sporadic violent activities which are very insignificant as compared to what is happening in other countries.

“Viewed in this light the recent advisory issued by the United States government discouraging people from the US to travel to India because of terrorist activities or law and order situation is ill-founded and not supported by any factual data