Mulkh Raj Ashok Kumar holds exhibition of ‘Khazana Jewellery’ at Hotel Radisson

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: In view of festive season, M/s Mulkh Raj Ashok Kumar Jewellers, Gandhi Nagar and Lakhdatta Bazaar, today exhibited its wide range of gold and diamond ornaments at Hotel Radisson here. The jewellery house announced amazing 7% Gold making charges for their valuable customers. The exhibition has been started from 26th September onwards.

In a press release issued to media here today, Ankur Suri, Managing Director of Mulkh Raj Ashok Kumar Jewellers said that this exhibition is being organized first time for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said such exhibition will provide an opportunity to the people to go through the latest designs of gold and diamond ornaments.

Suri said, “MRAK Jewellers have decided to provide gold jewellery with just 7 % 916/22KT Hallmark Gold making charges while the other brands in Jammu and Kashmir are charging 10 to 15 per cent.” He emphasized that 7 % Gold making charges is announced first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir as none jewellery has introduced such offer till date. This offer is exclusively introduced for our valuable customers.

He said that the special offer has been named as ‘Khazana Jewellery’ Navratra Festival offer. He said that at Mulkh Raj Ashok Kumar the esteemed customers will have to pay only 7 per cent making charges with no hidden charges. The company will also not charge anything for polish or wastage. Besides this the customers will also have a chance to win a car in the festival offer.

Suri said, we are already catering to the needs of customers in the jewellery sector and have grown over a few decades due to their trust and confidence in our products. Now visiting the Navratra Festival our esteemed customers will feel the difference in the displayed items.

“With the idea to meet both investment and fashion, MRAK Jewellers brings it’s Khazana Festival for consumers to embark on new beginnings and prosperity. The Navratra Festival will see a huge assortment of gold jewellery in both traditional and contemporary flavor. Stunning designs of gold jewellery are set on display in the festival and are guaranteed to suit the tastes of their multicultural customers and the collection is available in 22K gold and precious gem jewellery,” Suri added.

Besides this, MRAK Jewellers is also offering a 25 per cent discount on all IGI certified diamond jewellery. He said we are offering best quality diamond and gold jewellery with wide varieties of collections. He appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to pay a visit to our store to get well designed, unmatched and unique wedding jewellery at affordable prices.

Ankur Suri appealed to the customers to must pay a visit to the stall of MRAK Jewellers at Hotel Radisson and avail the opportunity of purchasing bangles in latest designs at reasonable rates with assured guarantee on the products.