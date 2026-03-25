Revenue Official Caught Accepting ₹22,000 Bribe In J&K’s Anantnag: ACB

Anantnag, Mar 25: A Naib Tehsildar posted at the Tehsil Office in Arwani, Bijbehara, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.22,000 officials said.

The accused has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Narbal in Budgam district.

Officials said the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) South Kashmir team laid a trap under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Rouf Ahmad based on specific inputs regarding corrupt practices. The official was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount, which was recovered from his possession at the scene.

The arrest is part of the ACB’s ongoing crackdown on corruption in government departments, with a particular focus on the revenue sector, where public service delivery remains under scrutiny, officials added.

Following the operation, the accused was taken into custody and shifted to Awantipora for the completion of legal formalities.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the demand and acceptance of the bribe, the officials said.

The ACB has reiterated its commitment to act firmly against corruption and has urged members of the public to report any such unlawful practices. (KNS)