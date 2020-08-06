Revenue officer, 2 CRPF men among 12 dead in Kashmir

416 fresh cases in Kashmir, J&K tally crosses 23000

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Aug 6: Twelve persons including a senior Revenue Officer and two CRPF men died of COVID-19 in Kashmir today taking the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 443 while Valley reported 416 fresh COVID cases taking the J&K tally to 23,454.

Those who died today include a 55-year-old man from Molu Chitragam, an 82-year-old man from Nowgam Srinagar, an 80-year-old man from Malbagh Srinagar, a 68-year-old woman from Handwara, a 50-year-old man CRPF man from 43 Battalion, a 65-year-old man from Rusoo Budgam, a 33-year-old CRPF man from 179 Battalion, a 75-year-old man from Malangam Bandipora, a 70-year-old man from Wanigam Baramulla and a 70-year-old man from Pinjura Tangmarg.

An official said that a 55-year-old senior Revenue Officer from Molu Chitragam who was presently posted as Naib Tehsildar Wachi Shopian died of COVID-19 last night.

An official from SKIMS Soura said that an 82-year-old man from Nowgam Srinagar who was admitted on 3rd August died today.

He said that an 80-year-old man from Malbagh Srinagar who was admitted on 5th August also died today.

An official from SMHS said that a 68-year-old woman from Handwara who was admitted 28th July with hypertension and bilateral Pneumonia died today. He said that her first COVID swab was positive while as her second report is awaited.

He said that a 70-year-old male from Pinjura Tangmarg area of Baramulla who was admitted on 4 August 4 with hypertension, aspiration pneumonia and other ailments died today.

An official from CD hospital said that a 50-year-old CRPF man of 43 battalion at Humhama, who is a resident of Uttar Pradesh was admitted on 27th July and died today. He said that his second sample was tested negative on Wednesday and he was feeling better. However, he died suddenly due to cardiac arrest.

An official from SMHS said that a 65-year-old lawyer from Rusoo Budgam who was admitted on July 25 with diabetes, bilateral Pneumonia and hypertension died today.

An official from JVC Bemina said that a 33-year-old CRPF man from 179 CRPF battalion airport who was admitted on 5th August died today.

He said that a 75-year-old male from Malangam Bandipora who was admitted on 4th August also died today.

An official from GMC Baramulla said that a 70-year-old male from Wanigam Baramulla who was admitted on August 5 died today.

With these deaths, the death toll in J&K has reached 443 including 410 from Kashmir division and 33 from Jammu province.

Kashmir today reported 416 fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of positive cases in J&K to 23,454.

An official said that 328 samples were processed at SKIMS Medical College Bemina today and 50 tested positive.

The official said that 748 samples from various districts of Kashmir were processed at SKIMS Virology laboratory and 100 tested positive. They include 31 CRPF men, 6 Army jawans and 2 BSF personnel.

The official said that at Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar Virology laboratory 281 samples were processed and 60 tested positive.

Those tested positive in J&K include 113 from Srinagar, 44 from Baramulla, nine from Pulwama, 20 from Kulgam, eight from Shopian, 73 from Anantnag, 52 from Budgam, 17 from Kupwara, 49 from Bandipora and 41 from Ganderbal in Kashmir.

With these new cases, the tally of positive cases in J&K has reached 23,955 including 18,181 from Kashmir and 5,273 from Jammu division.

With 464 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 15,708, which is 66.97 per cent of the total cases.

Srinagar district alone has 5,699 positive cases, which is more than the total number of positive cases in Jammu division where total cases are 5,273.

As per officials figures, 5,699 positive cases including 144 deaths and 3,180 recoveries are from Srinagar, 2,041 cases including 73 deaths and 1,558 recoveries are from Baramulla, 1,743 cases including 994 recoveries and 27 deaths are from Pulwama, 1,572 cases including 1,377 recoveries and 29 deaths are from Kulgam, 1,500 cases including 24 deaths and 1,283 recoveries are from Shopian, 1,490 cases including 28 deaths and 1,153 recoveries are from Anantnag, 1,438 cases including 950 recoveries and 33 deaths are from Budgam, 1,181 cases including 957 recoveries and 21 deaths are from Kupwara, 914 cases including 553 recoveries and 16 deaths are from Bandipora and 603 cases including 334 recoveries and seven deaths are from Ganderbal.