Revenue department staff condoles demise of Section Officer

JAMMU, MAY, 25: Revenue Department today condoled the demise of Chaman Lal Bhat, Section Officer, who died in a road accident on his way to the office, here today.

The officers/officials of the department held a condolence meeting to recall his service to the department and hailed him as a dedicated, honest and conscientious worker.

Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, Shaleen Kabra, while expressing shock said that Mr. Bhat’s death was nothing short of a personal calamity as he knew the deceased from the days he was a Junior Assistant. He said that the best tribute to the deceased would be to extend help and show care for those whom the deceased cared the most in his life.

While praying for eternal peace to the departed soul on his final journey to salvation, the department prayed to God to give courage and fortitude to the family to bear this irreparable loss