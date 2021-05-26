PM Modi to address Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver the keynote address on the occasion of Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima.

As per an official release of the Prime Minister’s office, (PMO), PM Modi’s address is scheduled to start at 09:45 AM on Wednesday.

“The event is being organised by the Culture Ministry in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and will witness participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world. Over 50 most prominent Buddhist religious leaders from around the world will address the congregation,” PMO said.

Buddha Purnima is celebrated to mark the birth of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It is considered a ‘triple-blessed day’ – as Tathagata Gautam Buddha’s birth, enlightenment, and Maha Parnirvana. (Agency)