Return and Rehabilitation of KPs

K K Khosa

The existing Prime Minister’s package announced by the Manmohan Singh led government in the year 2008 has outlived it’s utility in the changed environment of nearly complete normalcy that prevails in the valley today. Need of the hour is to announce a new Prime Minister’s package urgently for the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits and other exiled people without any further procrastination in this behalf. This will pave way for a further structured approach to the issue and help in consolidation of the tremendous gains that have been achieved during the past few years especially after the abrogation of articles 370&35A. Any delay in taking this step is undesirable and will prove disastrous for this minuscule minority of Kashmiri Pandits. The PM package employees serving in the valley are by far satisfied, having developed a sense of security as well and therefore a return and rehabilitation package for the rest of the community must be synchronized with this positive achievement before any untoward developments could happen in future. There will always be naysayers and doomsdayers who will keep pursuing their dubious agendas since it suits their set narratives.

Lt.Governor Manoj Sinha observed recently that even the common man today wants KPs to return saying Kashmir is incomplete without them. The common man has always been longing to have KPs back even when militancy was still at it’s peak but for obvious reasons could not muster enough courage to speak up loud and clear. Regional political parties like the NC and the PDP and some other fringe parties would harp on the tune of Kashmir being incomplete without KPs to project themselves as being protagonists of secularism and inclusiveness, but never backed this narrative by taking any robust action to make this happen on ground during their respective rules. Separatists and their sympathizers never wanted the KPs to return and therefore continued to play their dubious role in tandem with their handlers and masters sitting across the border who provided them with every kind of support morally, militarily, fiscally, human resources wise and logistical. For posturing and for the sake of getting a favorable international sympathy for their misplaced antinational agenda of seeking separation of Jammu and Kashmir from India the separatists and their sympathizers would try to play the secularism card by pleading for the return of Pandits touting that without KPs Kashmir was incomplete.

A positive environment prevails today due to strong and decisive actions taken by the Narendra Modi Ji led government. Terrorism stands completely crushed notwithstanding stray and intermittent incidents which are the result of frustration of antinational forces. The complete plugging of funds received by the separatists and their sympathizers due to raids by the NIA, SIA, ED, IT and other agencies has broken the back of all hues of mischievous elements.

Restoration of tourism and it’s rise to an unprecedented level including the thronging of their shrines and temples by Kashmiri Pandits for months together is a glaring example of the peace and normalcy that prevails today.

With Pakistan staring at bankruptcy, support to their agents and Kashmir based ground level operators has reduced considerably although that nation may not change or yet give up it’s diabolical plans easily.

Unprecedented development of infrastructure has taken place in the UT. This has resulted in a changed milieu in Kashmir and also in the mindsets of common Kashmiris. Many of them now hold a sense of gratitude towards Narendra Modi led GOI.

Unprecedented levels of investment have come to the UT after abrogation of articles 370 & 35A and subsequent return of peace and normalcy in Kashmir valley. Of course investment has remained restricted to only a few sectors as of now because of non availability of necessary infrastructure including quality land but with the passage of time the government will be able to overcome this problem.

Common Kashmiri Pandits have only been watching all these positive developments patiently and are waiting for the government to turn their attention towards them so that they find their rightful place in this growth and development story being scripted, as they form an integral part of Kashmir history and culture, being it’s aborigines from times immemorial. The community has been yearning to return and resettle in the land of it’s forefathers eversince it was hounded out of Kashmir. Due to the deep feeling of mistrust and consequent breakdown of communication over the past three decades between the two major communities, efforts will be required to bridge this gulf. Inspite of such an exercise there will be sections of people who will remain against the idea of return and rehabilitation of the Pandits back in Kashmir. These fringe elements will have to be ignored and sidelined since they don’t represent the mainstream socio-cultural ethos of Kashmir. Another section which may not like this to happen is a small part of the business community who have virtually taken over the entire economic activity in Kashmir, in the absence of Kashmiri Pandits and others, including Dogras and Punjabis who were running their businesses in Kashmir since decades, before the holocaust of 1990 happened. Fear of losing some of their trade to the returnees may force these people to oppose their return. Some professionals might also have apprehensions due to their unfounded fears but this has to be ignored. Kashmiri Pandits have their inalienable right to get resettled in Kashmir. Although a section of Pandits have done well for themselves both economically and in many other spheres and disciplines yet their longing to return and resettle in the land of their forefathers is as strong as it was thirty years ago. On the other hand there is a section among the displaced community who have continued to live a life of penury because all their assets were immovable in nature such as agricultural land, orchards, livestock and huge multi storey houses which they had to leave behind in Kashmir when they were forced to move out to save their lives and honor of their families.

Obviously they couldn’t get any tangible assets along with them and did not possess enough liquid assets and as such were not able to make both ends meet while in exile. These hapless brethren have not even received compensation in any form either for their vandalized or destroyed immovable properties nor for the loss of their agricultural or horticultural produce during these three decades. They are raring to return to the valley at the earliest opportunity. The Kashmiri Pandits wish to be a part of the sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayaas policy of the PM. Another major impediment to be surmounted is the impracticable proposal of a return module touted by some of the community members over the past three decades. An immediate course correction will go a long way in creating a congenial environment in the strife torn valley for the return of the aborigines. Entire community has to shun negative approach and plead with the government wholeheartedly for the immediate formation of a robust and comprehensive return and rehabilitation policy for achieving optimum results. Unfortunately some political leaders having close access to the decision makers have a myopic vision and in some cases have developed a vested interest and therefore are unable to render a matured and unbiased advice in this respect. Inspite of many obstacles and challenges it is imperative for the GOI to show it’s political will in this respect. The community promises to render its unstinted support to the best of our abilities and resources. Let Kashmiri Pandits have their tryst with destiny in the year 2024.

(The author is President Kashmiri Pandit Sabha Jammu.)