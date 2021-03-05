Retd non-gazetted police personnel hold protest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 5: Non-Gazetted Police Pensioners Welfare Forum today held a protest demonstration here to press the Government to fulfill their long pending demand regarding pay anomaly.

A large number of retired non-gazetted police personnel under the leadership of Ajit Singh gathered outside Press Club and started raised slogans against the Government for ignoring their long pending demands. Click here to watch video

Addressing the protestors, Ajit Singh said that Government is giving the effect of its Order No 229-F of 2014 dated 7-10-2014 regarding pay anomaly, from the date of order though the effect should be given from the year 1996 when 5th Pay Commission was implemented throughout the State leaving only police department.

He criticized the Government and the Police Department for ignoring the just and genuine demand of the poor police pensioners.

He also demanded that the 15 per cent quota should be reserved for the children of the police personnel for recruitment in police department and admission in professional courses. Besides, Rs 50000 should be sanctioned for the marriage of daughters/sons of police retirees as well as at the time of death of police personnel/retirees out of police welfare funds.

Singh said the Government should follow the pattern of ‘one rank one pension’ in J&K Police Department also. He also demanded redressal of pending cases under compassionate ground.