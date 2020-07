New Delhi: Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has announced through his twitter account that the result of Class 10th CBSE board examinations will be announced by the board tomorrow

My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.👍#StayCalm #StaySafe@cbseindia29 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 14, 2020