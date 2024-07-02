Restore J&K’s statehood status before Assembly elections: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 1: Apni Party, President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, today urged the Central Government to restore statehood status to Jammu and Kashmir before holding Assembly elections here.

Addressing a party workers convention, Altaf Bukhari emphasized that the statehood must be the same as it was before August 5, 2019 and stated that Delhi-like statehood will not be acceptable to Apni Party.

He emphasised that “The statehood for Jammu and Kashmir must be the same as it was before August 5, 2019. Any distortion to that statehood or any attempt to impose a Delhi-like statehood will not be acceptable to the Apni Party, and we will oppose it tooth and nail.”

Bukhari reiterated his demand for the release of detainees and revocation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the J&K.

He also called for reinstating the gazetted holiday on July 13, commemorating the martyrs of 1931 and said that official commemoration of the martyrs’ day on July 13 should be allowed as it used to be earlier.

Expressing displeasure over halting civilian traffic on highways to prioritize security forces and Amarnath Yatris, Apni Party president criticised, “Disturbing reports indicate civilians are being stranded on highways for long periods to facilitate security forces and pilgrims. This injustice subjects common people to immense suffering during these hot summer days.”

“We welcome the Amarnath Yatra and want the administration to provide all the required facilities for pilgrims to perform their religious pilgrimage. However, facilitating the yatris should not come at the cost of denying civilians their rights or subjecting them to sufferings,” he said.

On the issue of the release of detainees, Bukhari said, “I request the government to release the detainees who have been detained for quite a long time. With the improved situation and efforts towards sustained peace, these individuals should be reunited with their families to resume normal lives.”

Highlighting the issues of unemployment and inflation, Bukhari urged the Government to promptly fill vacant posts in Government departments in accordance with laws and regulations as soon as possible so the up trending unemployment rate is controlled.

“Similarly, police verification for job applicants or passport seekers should not be unduly delayed, causing unnecessary hardships to thousands of youngsters without just cause,” he said.

Bukhari also called for a reduction in electricity tariffs, noting the burden on low-income families due to recent increases in fees.

He urged the Government to provide relief to those affected.