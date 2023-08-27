Restore democracy in J&K: Rajni Patil

‘Nation yearning for big change’

Excelsior Correspondent

SOPORE, Aug 27: While pleading for restoration of democratic rights of the people in Jammu and Kashmir, All India Congress Committee general secretary and Incharge J&K affairs of the party, Rajni Patil (MP) today said that Nation is yearning for ‘big change’.

Addressing party convention at Sopore town in district Baramulla today, Patil said that people should unite to defeat deceitful and divisive policies of BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as BJP is ruling the country in a dictatorial way while making every effort to assault and erode the authority of the democratic institutions, which stand guarantee to safeguarding people’s rights.

She said the democratic institutions reflect the beauty of our great Nation and it will always remain paramount for the Congress to safeguard these in the larger interests of the public. Patil asserted that safeguarding democratic institutions are paramount for the Congress Party, which is fully credited of creating these to benefit people directly without any discrimination, but the BJP Govt at the Centre has adopted the policy of assaulting and eroding the authority of these institutions for the lust of power.

Patil castigated the BJP for divisive and hate politics terming both these misadventures unacceptable and intolerable not only to Congress Party but to all those who believe in Indian democracy and its values. This is the right time for all Indians to wake up to defeat the designs of BJP and extend full support to Congress Party. The Party feels the pain and anguish amongst the public and is vigorously fighting against BJP’s divide and hate politics.

AICC Incharge also reiterated that Congress Party shall continue to fight for restoration of democratic rights in J&K and asked the BJP Govt to restore statehood to J&K with all constitutional guarantees, without any further loss of time.

JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani laid emphasis over launching door to door campaigns and seeking people’s full support to defeat the BJP and its offshoots who have been assigned the task to mislead and divert the attention of the people from the real issues. BJPs stands exposed on every front, Wani said

Former JKPCC president and CWC Member GA Mir highlighted the services and sacrifices of the Congress Party and Gandhi family for the Nation and told the convention to take the message of BJY to every household, which is based on love, peace and unity. Serving people irrespective of caste or colour is the core of Congress and it will continue to vigorously work for the development of the people

CWC Member Tariq Hameed Karra referred to the denial of democratic rights in J&K and slammed the BJP govt at Centre for abandoning people of their democratic rights to hide its utter failures. He said while BJP has made huge claims with regard to development in J&K after downgrading erstwhile State into two UTs, what happened after that is visible on the ground, Karra said.

Working president Raman Bhalla blamed BJP for punishing people especially youth who are feeling frustrated due to the extreme joblessness and lack of avenues, besides the tax terror unleashed and many other misadventures are responsible for pushing people to wall. There is restlessness and economic distress, besides the mis-governance has added woes to the public despite all these failures and misrule, BJP is making tall claims, the matter of fact is, BJP stands exposed and its days are numbered.

AICC Jt Secretary Manoj Yadav also addressed the convention. Senior party leader and former Legislator Haji Abdul Rashid Dar organized the convention.

Senior Congress leaders Mohd Muzaffar Parray, Surinder Singh Channi, DCC presidents Fayaz Ahmad Mir, Sahil Farooq, Prof Ismail Ashna, BDC Chairmen Bilal Ahmad, Sheikh Amir, BDC and various other leaders addressed the convention.

ST leader and Ex-Board Member Ch Muneer Ahmad Kalas from Baramulla joined Congress on the occasion.