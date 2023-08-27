JCCI, Bar extend gratitude to Adm for releasing YRS leaders

‘Resolve Sarore Toll Plaza issue’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 27: The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) and J&K High Court Bar Association (Jammu) today extended gratitude to the JK UT Administration for releasing Yuva Rajput Sabha leaders/activists unconditionally from Kathua Jail last night and stressed upon the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha to resolve Sarore Toll Plaza issue as early as possible.

Addressing joint press conference here today the Jammu Chamber president, Arun Gupta, High Court Bar Association president Vikram Sharma in presence of Young Lawyers Association chief Rohit Sharma and four heads of Transport Unions, expressed satisfaction over the complete and peaceful bandh in the region on Saturday and thanked civil society of Jammu, several political parties, social, youth and trade organizations for their massive support for the Jammu cause.

Arun Gupta also thanked four transport unions for their support and said that about 80 percent transport remained off the road during Jammu bandh on Saturday voluntarily despite the fact that AJKTWA had decided to go on strike from August 31. He said all the markets/ Bazaars not in Jammu only, but in most of the places including Kathua, Samba, R S Pura, Bishnah, Vijaypur, Bari Brahamana, Reasi, Katra and many other places remained closed and people held protest demonstrations across the region. He said many opposition political parties extended full support and joined them for the common cause of Jammu.

Vikram Sharma said that YRS leaders were protesting peacefully not on the road but on one side without disrupting traffic. Moreover, they were protesting for the right cause. Imposing Toll on the people at Sarore within 43 kms is illegal and it should be abolished for ever. He also thanked people of Jammu civil society and youth, students, trade and politically organisations for their support. Sharma demanded that Toll Plaza issue still remains unresolved and the LG Administration must resolve this deadlock without wasting more time.

Matador Union Jammu president Niranjan Singh, Truck Union president Gajan Singh, Oil Tankers Union president Anan Sharma, besides Kathua and R S Pura Union heads were also present during the press conference and said that they will always walk shoulder to shoulder for the common cause of Jammu.

All the office bearers of Jammu Chamber, several office bearers of Jammu HC Bar and Young Lawyers Association president Rohit Sharma and vice president Ganagdeep Singh were also present.