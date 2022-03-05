Restoration works of Parmandal and Utterbehni shrines

The proposal of restoration works of Parmandal and Utterbehni pilgrimage places sent to Union Tourism Ministry under the scheme of Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) has evoked no response at all and plans to have these important sites restored their pristine glory stand topsy – turvy. Who is to be made accountable for this and that too, for full two years since the proposal was sent from the UT Tourism Department to the Union Ministry is the issue pertinent to be addressed . It is found that the proposal carried in itself certain ambiguities and was not complete as expected in all aspects. The levels of recklessness in preparing the Detailed Appraisal Report (DAR) under which the requisite proposal had been sent were not even on the prescribed standard format while it is to be believed and to be noted that for nearly three decades, there has absolutely been no development of and around these shrines which can only be rued. It , therefore, denotes that no follow -up was made from this end , neither lacunae pointed out by the concerned Ministry in the proposal removed and rectified and hence ‘back to square one’ scenario having sprouted pointing to starting again from scratch. That only means a long wait and deferring of the start of the project let alone completing it within a fixed timeframe. Besides, the two shrines being of historical and religious tourism related heritage sites, emotional and religious sentiments are attached with these places. It may be recalled that the Dogra Rulers of this vast state had desired and planned to accord these shrines the status of “Local Kashi” – one of the top Holiest pilgrimage centres of Hindus. Not only that, to encourage learn and know about the mother of many languages – Sanskrit- the then Rulers had constructed and provided the requisite infrastructure for a Sanskrit Vidhyalaya at Utterbheni which continues to be in ruins. Does such an institute of learning set up by the then Dogra Rulers not deserve to be revived with restoration to it its past glory and importance is a question which should stir the conscience of all concerned. In that perspective, how much importance needs to be given to the entire project which should be made broad based, hardly needs any elucidation. Not only there has been an air of total apathy surrounding these important shines in respect of Government authorities but even the Dharmarth Trust is found wanting in providing better facilities to the visiting devotees to these shrines. Number of elementary facilities at these shrines ,even proper sitting facilities for the devotees, are absent .Should such neglect of care and maintenance be the current fate of these important shrines, is the moot question. We would , therefore, suggest that the concerned District Authorities should, in close rapport with the authorities of Tourism and other related departments, take up the matter on priority with the Union Ministry and if in preparation of the Detailed Project cum Appraisal Report afresh needs any sort of outsourcing , that should not be allowed to get unnecessarily involved in the avoidable administrative and procedural mires