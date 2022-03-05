DMRRRD must speed up the process of construction

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha having desired to have the process of construction of the transit accommodation of migrant employees in different parts of the Kashmir valley completed within a fixed timeframe has not taken place. The Disaster Management , Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department , in this assigned task, therefore, has not been in a position to induce speed in such a process of construction . We know there could be several reasons responsible for the slow progress chiefly due to certain constraints due to COVID virus pandemic and , therefore, problems encountered in respect of moving men and material to and fro the construction sites, however, the position now having greatly eased should result in gearing up such construction activities in the valley. Since November 2021 , March 2022 and November 2022 had been fixed as the deadlines for completion of transit accommodation for employees concerned at places like Ganderbal, Shopian, Baramulla and Bandipore respectively and even the first one not having been met, has raised concern for delays. We learn that at few places although the work is nearly completed , yet in the absence of the final touches and small works remaining to be attended to and completed , the said ”accommodation” could not be handed over to by the construction agencies to the Government. It may be noted that the standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (Home Ministry) last year in December had observed that though the work of construction was going on but the same needed to be imparted the requisite speed . What is needed is proper monitoring and that too on regular basis so that the areas needing more thrust could be identified and accordingly addressed. These were the observations of the Parliament Standing Committee too which observed that although as many as 2200 additional accommodation units were under construction to be availed of by the migrant employees but 50 per cent of those were having work going on them with a slow pac