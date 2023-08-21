Restoration Of Statehood And Democratic Process One Among My Top Most Priorities: Mir

Srinagar, Aug 21: A day after being inducted as a member of Congress Working Committee (CWC), former J&K Pradesh Congress Committee President Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Monday said that restoration of Statehood and democratic process shall be one among his top most priorities.

Mir said this after he was given a rousing reception in South Kashmir on becoming a member of Congress Working Committee which is the highest decision-making body of Indian National Congress.

The former PCC president Mir who has been serving Congress Party for more than 40 years was on Sunday nominated to CWC by the High Command.

A party spokesman said the jubilant Congress workers and sympathizers gathered at Omoh Verinag in Anantnag district and accorded a rousing reception to Mir.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir expressed heartiest gratitude to Congress High Command and assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that it will always be his endeavor to represent their urges and aspirations in the party’s highest decision-making body.

The former JKPCC President appreciated the Party decision of nominating a grassroot level worker that too from a remote area of Jammu and Kashmir to a CWC top rank, which is truly a great honour and acknowledgement of the dedication and devotion towards Congress.

He assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that he will take up people issues’ especially extreme joblessness, lack of development, misrule and mismanagement by the government and many other issues concerning people at Party’s higher forum.

He urged the party workers of J&K to remain steadfast to serve Congress to the best of their ability, as that it is the party alone which never compromised on the urges and aspirations of the public and always worked for the betterment of the people. (AGENCIES)