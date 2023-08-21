Last Hope On Article 370 Revocation From Supreme Court: Azad

Srinagar, Aug 21: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that the last hope of revocation of Article 370 is on Supreme court.

“Only two can revoke the article 370 either the present dispensation or the Supreme Court”, Azad told media persons in Srinagar on Monday.

However, he said that we could not have expectations from the present government as they have abrogated it.

“There is a last hope from the Supreme Court which could revoke the Article 370”, he added.

He said he had been to Delhi recently where he spent some time with Congress leader and leading lawyer Kapil Sibal who represented the case of 1.50 Crore people in the Supreme Court efficiently.

“Let us pray to the Almighty and keep hope for the best”, he added. (AGENCIES)