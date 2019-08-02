Resolve Safai Karamcharis’ issues

Why should the people of Jammu city be held to ransom as a result of mismanagement of Jammu Municipal Corporation as wherever the sight goes, heaps of garbage , polythene bags and overflowing drains are seen troubling the people. On the one hand, individual household ‘contribution’ towards accumulation of kitchen waste and kachra being on the rise which on account of regular removal from various temporary ‘dumps’ by the JMC staff is not seen and felt in as much as it presents an alarming scenario due to striking work by them . Every corner, lane and street is found littered and full of messy situation due to scattered garbage and worst over it, the rains creating havoc by choked drains overflowing on streets.

We sincerely feel that whatever more is done for bettering the service conditions of the Safai Karmis, it was still requiring more to be done looking to the nature and responsibility of their work. We feel their demands are justified and should be forthwith conceded. Now that the JMC is financially better placed, it should have no problem in bearing the additional burden of expenditure as a result of agreeing to their demands. Many households when contacted, were ready even to pay a monthly amount ranging from Rs.50 to Rs.100 to the JMC if their localities were kept neat and clean without any ado , in case the situation warranted but the stinking lanes and roads, heaps of garbage , etc were likely to pose health problems in case such a situation was allowed to continue any further.