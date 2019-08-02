ASEAN Regional Forum on security to be held in Bangkok on Friday

MOSCOW, Aug 2: The 26th Regional Forum of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will be held in the Thai capital of Bangkok on Friday.
The forum is focused on exchanging views on political and security issues in the Asia-Pacific.
The event will be attended by Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
